Sections
Home / World News / In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’

In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’

President Emmanuel Macron offered France’s support for the Lebanese people on Thursday on a visit to Beirut following a huge warehouse blast, but said crisis-hit Lebanon would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Beirut/Paris

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020. (Reuters photo)

President Emmanuel Macron offered France’s support for the Lebanese people on Thursday on a visit to Beirut following a huge warehouse blast, but said crisis-hit Lebanon would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms.

Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the Lebanese capital since the explosion on Tuesday that killed at least 145 people.

France has long sought to support its former colony and has sent emergency aid since the blast, but is worried about endemic corruption and has pressed for reforms as a financial crisis deepened in the Middle East country.

After landing in Beirut, Macron said France’s solidarity with the Lebanese people was unconditional, but said he wanted to tell some “home truths” to political figures.



“Beyond the blast, we know the crisis here is serious, it involves the historic responsibility of leaders in place,” Macron told reporters.

“We can’t do without telling each other some home truths,” he added. “If reforms are not carried out, Lebanon will continue to sink.”

He mentioned reforms of the energy sector, public tenders and the fight against corruption.

Lebanese officials have blamed the disaster on a huge stockpile of a highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at Beirut port.

But many Lebanese people who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in a financial meltdown have blamed it on politicians who have benefited from decades of state corruption and bad governance.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for “concrete action” during a visit to Beirut last month and said protesters’ calls for change and transparency had “unfortunately not been heard so far.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Love is not tourism,’ says couple separated for 6 months by coronavirus
Aug 06, 2020 17:59 IST
IIM Sirmaur commences academic session, virtual classes to be held
Aug 06, 2020 18:00 IST
US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics
Aug 06, 2020 17:56 IST
Vodafone reports Rs 25,460 cr Q1 loss as Covid-19 pandemic hits business
Aug 06, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.