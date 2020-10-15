Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak

In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak

The city Health commission head was suspended and a hospital director sacked following an outbreak that ended China’s run of about two months without reporting a local case.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Beijing

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a woman for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China( China Daily via REUTERS/File photo)

The Chinese city of Qingdao said on Thursday it had suspended its health commission head and sacked a hospital director following an outbreak of coronavirus infections that ended China’s run of about two months without reporting a local case.

The coastal city has reported 13 recent infections, most of them linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, where infected travellers arriving from overseas had been treated in an isolation area.

One of the cases involved a dock worker who had earlier tested positive for the virus but only developed symptoms after about 20 days, the city said.

Qingdao announced this week that it would test all of its 9 million residents for the virus over a five-day period. More than 7 million results had come back as of Thursday morning, with no infections beyond those reported, it said.



The novel coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

After early missteps, China has taken aggressive measures to curb its spread, including mass testing campaigns when clusters appear, and has managed to nearly stamp out domestic transmission.

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China stands at 85,622, with 4,634 deaths. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Liangping Gao, Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe Editing by Robert Birsel)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 11:37 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Oct 15, 2020 12:08 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh: In a first, BSP, SP, BJP, Congress field Brahmins for Deoria bypoll
Oct 15, 2020 12:10 IST
‘Benefits of Covid-19’ in parks makes Thailand take a bold move for tourism
Oct 15, 2020 12:10 IST
Production hurdles hurt Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine targets
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
Imran Tahir says he doesn’t mind carrying drinks for CSK players
Oct 15, 2020 12:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.