In photos: Rage and anguish from George Floyd protests spreading across US cities

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of Floyd have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A protester is detained by police officers during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 31. (Reuters Photo)

The United States is burning. Violence is rapidly spreading over the killing of a black man last week by the US police official in Minneapolis. A video of the man, George Floyd, has been circulating which shows a US police officer kneeling on his neck and he gasping for breath. The protests have been hence been named ‘I can’t breathe’. Four police officials have been suspended but as Floyd’s video is spreading, so are the protests.

The protests have prompted major cities to impose curfews.

Mayor Sam Liccardo takes a knee with group of protesters in San Jose, California. ( AP Photo )

Civil unrest has swelled following Monday’s death of George Floyd. The National Guard said on Sunday that 5,000 soldiers and airmen had been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, but that “state and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security.”

A five-year-old boy stands at an intersection where the road remained closed during a protest on Sunday, in Florida. ( AP Photo )

People rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York. ( Reuters Photo )

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles after overnight protests that evoked memories of the 1992 riots over the police beating of Rodney King.



The governors of Virginia and New York said on Sunday they were placing their National Guards on standby amid protests in their states.

Crowds of protesters walk across the Monroe Street Bridge and up the hill to the Spokane County Courthouse, in Washington. ( AP Photo )

Major US cities feared another night of violent protests on Sunday over the death of George Floyd in police custody, cleaning up broken glass and burned out cars after curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of Floyd, who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

Protesters have flooded streets after weeks of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic that threw millions out of work and hit minority communities especially hard.

