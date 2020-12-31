In pictures: New Year’s celebrations amid Covid-19

Sections
Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People watch a light show, as the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks are cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Marina Bay in Singapore. (REUTERS)

As pandemic restrictions limit crowds in Sydney, Auckland, Cape Town, Mumbai, London, Moscow, New York, Rio De Janeiro and other major cities across the planet, few countries across the world have started welcoming the much awaited 2021.

Due to its proximity to the International Date Line, Australia, New Zealand and other island nations in Oceania were the first to welcome 2021. The fireworks of the iconic Sydney harbor bridge were watched by most on television as New South Wales and Victoria fought new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Fireworks erupting over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge during the fireworks show on January 1, 2021. ( AFP )

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand. ( AP )

New Zealand, which is among the few nations to be commended for its handling of Covid-19, welcomed the New Year with fireworks but government advised people to ensure they follow Covid-19 preventative measures.

People watch a light show, as the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks are cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Marina Bay in Singapore. ( REUTERS )

Singapore’s Marina Bay will not display any fireworks this year due to Covid-19. Revellers, who have been strictly advised to celebrate at home or follow Covid-19 regulations strictly, had to make do with a light show.

Indian cities have implemented restrictions and have placed curbs on public celebrations.

Paramilitary forces conduct flag march at deserted Connaught Place, New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Varma/HT Photo )

