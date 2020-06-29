Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / In single-day record, global Covid-19 cases surge to 189,077: WHO

In single-day record, global Covid-19 cases surge to 189,077: WHO

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Brazil and the United States, which confirmed 46,860 and 44,458 new positive tests over the past 24 hours, respectively.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 08:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Geneva Swtizerland

The latest rise to the overall case count is a significant increase from the 179,316 new positive tests reported on Saturday by the WHO. (Reuters)

The global Covid-19 case total has surged past 9.8 million after a single-day record of 189,077 cases were registered worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time).

“Today, we report a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours globally (189,077 cases), with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period,” the WHO said in its daily statistical bulletin.

The latest rise to the overall case count is a significant increase from the 179,316 new positive tests reported on Saturday by the WHO.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Brazil and the United States, which confirmed 46,860 and 44,458 new positive tests over the past 24 hours, respectively. A further 19,906 new cases were also reported in India over the past day.



The WHO confirmed on Sunday that 4,612 people died from complications related to the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, a drop of 2,254 compared to the corresponding rise to the death toll on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US-based Johns Hopkins University, whose Coronavirus Response Centre also tallies Covid-19 figures, reported that the global case count has already surpassed 10 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In single-day record, global Covid-19 cases surge to 189,077: WHO
Jun 29, 2020 08:03 IST
China’ security law to establish ‘red lines’ for Hong Kong, adviser says
Jun 29, 2020 07:53 IST
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads on Facebook
Jun 29, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19 death toll drops to 5 in New York, once the US epicenter
Jun 29, 2020 07:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.