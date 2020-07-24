In tit-for-tat action, China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu after its Houston consulate is shut down

China on Friday said the US consulate in Chengdu in the southwestern Sichuan province will be closed down in retaliation against Washington ordering the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“On the morning of 24 July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu,” a statement published on the website of the Chinese foreign ministry.

“The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General,” the statement added.

Beijing blamed Washington for making the move.

“On July 21, the US launched a unilateral provocation by abruptly demanding that China close its Consulate General in Houston. The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention. It gravely harmed China-US relations,” the statement added.

“The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the US. It conforms with international law, the basic norms of international relations, and customary diplomatic practices,” the Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

The statement added: “The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this. We once again urge the US to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track.”

On Wednesday, Beijing had called the US’s decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston an “unprecedented escalation” in Washington’s recent actions against China and warned of “legitimate and necessary” response against the decision.

The tit-for-tat closing of consulates is sure to further sour the rapidly deteriorating bilateral ties with the two countries already at loggerheads over South China Sea disputes, the Hong Kong security bill, US arms-sales to Taiwan, the condition of minorities in Xinjiang, and the origin of the coronavirus besides an ongoing trade war.