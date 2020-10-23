Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / India China border tensions at LAC likely to be discussed in Pompeo’s visit

India China border tensions at LAC likely to be discussed in Pompeo’s visit

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson said that the United States is closely watching the developments at the border.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington DC

In picture - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a naturalization ceremony at the US State Department. (AP)

The situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely at the India-China border situation, said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson on Thursday (local time).

Speaking to media here on India-US 2+2 dialogue, he said, “I think the situation on Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point, we are watching the situation closely. I think both sides have expressed a desire to de-escalate violence.”

“In process of finalizing a lot of discussions, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) and other agreements are in works. Will not commit anything right now, we do expect to have many items highlighted as we go through Michael Pompeo and Mark Esper’s trip to India,” he added.

The pace and scope of the US-India relationship continue to accelerate and we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the bilateral ties.



“Looking at our relationship with India, the pace and scope of our cooperation with India continue to accelerate. Indeed, we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the US - India relationship, which is vital to security and stability both in the region and in the world,” he said.

“The 2+2 format is reserved for our closest friends and partners and reflects our belief that the United States and India are stronger, more secure, and more prosperous when we work together. The 2+2 discussions will focus on global cooperation, on the pandemic response, and challenges in the India-Pacific,” he added.

This statement come amid US Secretary Mike Pompeo’s Asia visit to India, Colombo, Male and Jakarta from October 25 - 30.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Oct 23, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena slams BJP’s Covid vaccine promise, calls it discrimination, attempt to divide India
Oct 23, 2020 12:12 IST
Ananya Panday on resuming work: I was definitely nervous and paranoid
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge
Oct 23, 2020 12:06 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.