India China border tensions at LAC likely to be discussed in Pompeo’s visit

In picture - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a naturalization ceremony at the US State Department. (AP)

The situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely at the India-China border situation, said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson on Thursday (local time).

Speaking to media here on India-US 2+2 dialogue, he said, “I think the situation on Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point, we are watching the situation closely. I think both sides have expressed a desire to de-escalate violence.”

“In process of finalizing a lot of discussions, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) and other agreements are in works. Will not commit anything right now, we do expect to have many items highlighted as we go through Michael Pompeo and Mark Esper’s trip to India,” he added.

The pace and scope of the US-India relationship continue to accelerate and we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the bilateral ties.

“Looking at our relationship with India, the pace and scope of our cooperation with India continue to accelerate. Indeed, we have an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the US - India relationship, which is vital to security and stability both in the region and in the world,” he said.

“The 2+2 format is reserved for our closest friends and partners and reflects our belief that the United States and India are stronger, more secure, and more prosperous when we work together. The 2+2 discussions will focus on global cooperation, on the pandemic response, and challenges in the India-Pacific,” he added.

This statement come amid US Secretary Mike Pompeo’s Asia visit to India, Colombo, Male and Jakarta from October 25 - 30.