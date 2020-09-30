Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / India, China discussing foreign ministers’ 5-point agenda to ease border situation: Chinese official

India, China discussing foreign ministers’ 5-point agenda to ease border situation: Chinese official

Senior diplomats from the two countries are meeting via video link under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs, says the Chinese foreign ministry.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times Beijing

An Indian Air Force fighter jet flies in the Ladakh region amid the prolonged India-China face off, in Leh district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Diplomats from India and China are currently holding talks to implement the five-point consensus reached earlier this month by the foreign ministers of the two countries to resolve border tensions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Senior diplomats from the two countries are meeting via video link under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.

The last time the WMCC met was on August 20. The two countries were unable to bridge the differences on the disengagement of the two militaries at the meeting.

“Currently, China and India are holding the 19th meeting of the WMCC on border affairs. The main topics (being) discussed are how to implement the five-point consensus reached in Moscow (on September 10) by the two foreign ministers to resolve outstanding issues on the ground and to ease the situation along the border,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.



Wang was responding to a question on the WMCC meeting asked by Chinese state media.

The WMCC meeting is being co-chaired by joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava of the external affairs ministry and Hong Liang, director general of the boundary and oceanic department of China’s foreign ministry.

This was the body’s sixth virtual meeting since the standoff along the disputed border emerged in the open in May.

In his response at a regular ministry press conference on Wednesday, Wang referred to the meeting between external affairs minister, S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10.

The two sides had reached an agreement on five points during talks between Jaishankar and Wang, comprising dialogue aimed at quick disengagement, maintaining proper distance between troops of the two sides and easing tensions, abiding by all agreements and protocols on border management, and working on new confidence-building measures once the situation eases.

Sharp differences between New Delhi and Beijing have become public this week with India dismissing China’s claims that it abides by a 1959 Chinese definition of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the notional alignment dividing the two countries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Sep 30, 2020 15:32 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Sep 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Sep 30, 2020 14:18 IST

latest news

Maharashtra government stays farm reform laws, cites objections by people
Sep 30, 2020 15:38 IST
JKBOSE 12th revaluation results 2020 for Jammu region declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check
Sep 30, 2020 15:29 IST
Developer asked to pay Rs 5 cr for delay in property hand over in Mumbai
Sep 30, 2020 15:27 IST
Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing
Sep 30, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.