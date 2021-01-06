India crosses 150,000 Covid-19 deaths: Here’s where other worst-hit countries stand
With 150,114 deaths thus far due to the disease, India is only the third country, after the United States and Brazil, to cross the 150,000 mark.
India’s death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 150,114 on Wednesday as the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) reported that the country had recorded 264 new Covid-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours. This makes India only the third country to have recorded more than 150,000 deaths due to Covid-19, after the United States and Brazil. Incidentally, these are also the three countries with the highest Covid-19 caseload in the world, with the US on top, followed by India and Brazil respectively.
Here’s a look at the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in some of the world’s other worst-hit countries:
United States of America: The Covid-19 situation in the US has turned grim, despite vaccination drives against the pandemic being carried out. There were more than 3,900 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a new daily record, the Johns Hopkins University said. According to the university’s coronavirus tracker, US’ caseload of Covid-19 currently stands at 21,045,468 of which 357,166 cases have resulted in deaths.
Brazil: The South American nation is yet to approve a vaccine against Covid-19, even as its caseload has mounted to 7,810,440, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil is nearing 200,000 Covid-19 deaths and its current toll stands at 197,732, the tracker shows.
Mexico: Though Mexico is not even among the top 10 countries with highest Covid-19 cases, it’s death toll is the fourth-highest in the world. The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that Mexico has thus far recorded 128,822 deaths in a national tally of 1,466,490.
Russia: The world’s largest country also has the fourth-highest caseload of Covid-19. Russia, which last August, claimed to have developed the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19, called Sputnik V, has a death toll of 58,706, in a national tally of 3,250,713, according to Johns Hopkins.
United Kingdom: Currently in the middle of another national lockdown, the United Kingdom has a Covid-19 caseload of 2,782,709, the fifth-highest in the world. 76,428 of these cases have resulted in deaths, the Johns Hopkins’ tracker shows.
France and Italy: Among the world’s worst-hit countries, both France and Italy have death tolls lower than that of the UK. While Italy has reported 76,329 deaths in a national tally of 2,181,619, France stands at 66,417 deaths out of a caseload of 2,737,884, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.