India crosses 150,000 Covid-19 deaths: Here’s where other worst-hit countries stand

India’s death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 150,114 on Wednesday as the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) reported that the country had recorded 264 new Covid-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours. This makes India only the third country to have recorded more than 150,000 deaths due to Covid-19, after the United States and Brazil. Incidentally, these are also the three countries with the highest Covid-19 caseload in the world, with the US on top, followed by India and Brazil respectively.

Here’s a look at the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in some of the world’s other worst-hit countries:

United States of America: The Covid-19 situation in the US has turned grim, despite vaccination drives against the pandemic being carried out. There were more than 3,900 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a new daily record, the Johns Hopkins University said. According to the university’s coronavirus tracker, US’ caseload of Covid-19 currently stands at 21,045,468 of which 357,166 cases have resulted in deaths.

Brazil: The South American nation is yet to approve a vaccine against Covid-19, even as its caseload has mounted to 7,810,440, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil is nearing 200,000 Covid-19 deaths and its current toll stands at 197,732, the tracker shows.

Mexico: Though Mexico is not even among the top 10 countries with highest Covid-19 cases, it’s death toll is the fourth-highest in the world. The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that Mexico has thus far recorded 128,822 deaths in a national tally of 1,466,490.

Russia: The world’s largest country also has the fourth-highest caseload of Covid-19. Russia, which last August, claimed to have developed the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19, called Sputnik V, has a death toll of 58,706, in a national tally of 3,250,713, according to Johns Hopkins.

United Kingdom: Currently in the middle of another national lockdown, the United Kingdom has a Covid-19 caseload of 2,782,709, the fifth-highest in the world. 76,428 of these cases have resulted in deaths, the Johns Hopkins’ tracker shows.

France and Italy: Among the world’s worst-hit countries, both France and Italy have death tolls lower than that of the UK. While Italy has reported 76,329 deaths in a national tally of 2,181,619, France stands at 66,417 deaths out of a caseload of 2,737,884, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.