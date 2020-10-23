Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / India is filthy, claims Trump at his final clash with Biden before race for White House closes

India is filthy, claims Trump at his final clash with Biden before race for White House closes

Though better behaved and disciplined than they were in their disastrous first debate on September 29, they also launched vicious attacks on each other over corruption, character and integrity in the second showdown.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:17 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

This combination of pictures created on October 22 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. (AFP)

President Donald Trump on Thursday used the word “filthy” to describe the quality of air in India - language that he has never used for a country that he has counted among America’s friends.

“Look at India, it’s filthy,” Trump said during a heated exchange with his Democratic rival Joe Biden on the topic of climate crisis and his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Accord, during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at - India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy,” the American president said, arguing his position on climate crisis. “The Paris accord I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars, and we were treated very unfairly when they put us in there - they did us a greatest service, they were going to take away our business.”

The American president has made a similar argument in the past - saying India and China got a sweeter deal under the Paris Accord - but he has not used this kind of language before for India.

The Republican president and his Democratic challenger locked horns for their second and final presidential debate on Friday morning, India time. Polling in the US ends on November 3

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Oct 23, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena slams BJP’s Covid vaccine promise, calls it discrimination, attempt to divide India
Oct 23, 2020 12:12 IST
Ananya Panday on resuming work: I was definitely nervous and paranoid
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge
Oct 23, 2020 12:06 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.