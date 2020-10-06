Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling Covid-19 pandemic

India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling Covid-19 pandemic

The Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC) was formed by Canadian foreign minister François-Philippe Champagne on March 15 and has held 10 calls so far between the participating nations

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:03 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Hindustan Times Toronto

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister (centre) walks to attend a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on October 1. (Bloomberg)

In a sign of an upswing in India-Canada ties, India is likely to join a group of foreign ministers from several countries that is being led by Canada and is aimed at forging a common strategy to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC) was formed by Canadian foreign minister François-Philippe Champagne on March 15 and has held 10 calls so far between the participating nations.

A senior Indian official said that India is likely to join the conversation on multilateral cooperation when the next monthly meeting takes place later this month. “This is an opportunity to coordinate on issues with several countries, and another piece in the coordination with Canada,” the official said.

Among the countries that have joined the MCGC are the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa, Morocco, Brazil, Peru and Australia.



Two nations conspicuous by their absence from this grouping are the US and China.

In a statement after a monthly meeting in April, Champagne had said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge. Maintaining strong coordination with our international partners is critical to mitigate the repercussions of the ongoing challenges we face. Keeping people, goods and services moving is key in both addressing these issues and ensuring the transition to a strong recovery.”

The ministers provided an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Among its objectives are focusing on the “importance of multilateral vaccine research and development and ensuring equitable vaccine access to developing countries and vulnerable health systems” as well as “the ongoing need for coordination and multilateralism in response to the economic effects of Covid-19.”

In a release, Global Affairs Canada said the MCGC was “proving to be a valuable forum to discuss, coordinate and act together on global challenges related to Covid-19 and beyond” in a “world increasingly characterised by interdependence, speed and complexity”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 11:21 IST
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Oct 06, 2020 11:53 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounce all 5 accused guilty
Oct 06, 2020 11:56 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Oct 06, 2020 11:52 IST

latest news

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan; detained former leader freed
Oct 06, 2020 11:37 IST
Security up outside Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s houses in Sirsa
Oct 06, 2020 11:32 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounce all 5 accused guilty
Oct 06, 2020 11:56 IST
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Oct 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.