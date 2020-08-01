India’s Covid-19 death toll fifth highest in world, US and Brazil top the tally

With over 36,500 Covid-19 fatalities, India has the fifth-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world. According to Johns Hopkins Covid-19 tally, the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the world with 153,314 patients losing their battle with the contagion. Brazil comes on the second spot with over 90,000 deaths followed by Mexico (46,688) and the United Kingdom (46,204).

When it comes to the total number of coronavirus cases, India stands third on the global tally after the United States and Brazil. However, the government has maintained that India’s recovery rate, around 64 percent, in coronavirus patients is among the best in the world and continues to improve.

So far, over 10 lakh patients in India have recovered or been discharged from hospitals. At present, India has over five lakh active cases of Covid-19 across the country. India’s Covid-19 death rate stands at around 2.15 percent, among the lowest in the world.

India recorded the steepest spike of 57,118 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s coronavirus caseload nears 1.7 million. The month of July alone accounted for nearly 1.1 million infections. As per the health ministry, additional 764 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 36,511.

On Friday, health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India achieved more than 1 million recoveries with active cases accounting for only one-third of the total. India is now conducting more than 640,000 tests in 24 hours, taking cumulative tests across the country to nearly 1.9 million, he said.