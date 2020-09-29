Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / India’s Serum Institute to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

India’s Serum Institute to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

The collaboration builds upon an initial agreement signed in August by the company with the GAVI alliance and the Gates Foundation, with the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership now up to 200 million.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:07 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bengaluru

Photo for representation (AFP file photo)

Serum Institute of India said on Tuesday it would get a further $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income countries next year.

The collaboration builds upon an initial agreement signed in August by the company with the GAVI alliance and the Gates Foundation, with the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership now up to 200 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
Sep 29, 2020 16:44 IST
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Sep 29, 2020 16:32 IST
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 16:38 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 16:31 IST

latest news

You won’t believe the hilarious shape given to Lilly Singh’s birthday cake
Sep 29, 2020 16:55 IST
Faridabad health dept busts sex selection racket in Ghaziabad
Sep 29, 2020 16:55 IST
Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek
Sep 29, 2020 16:56 IST
Stubble burning: Environment ministers of Delhi, 4 other states to meet on Oct 1
Sep 29, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.