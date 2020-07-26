Sections
Indian businessman dies of coronavirus in Nepal: Report

The deceased, a businessman in Nepal’s Birgunj, was a patient of diabetes, cardiac ailment and tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, My Republica reported.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Kathmandu

Nepal registered 130 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 18,613, the health ministry said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A 65-year-old Indian national has become the latest victim to succumb to the coronavirus in Nepal, a day after he tested positive for the disease, a media report said on Sunday.

“He was tested positive for Covid-19 in the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) conducted earlier on Saturday. However, the result of an advanced test to diagnose the disease called Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) of the old man is still awaited,” the report said.

He was admitted to Narayani Hospital on Saturday afternoon as he complained of fever, cough and breathing difficulties. After collecting his swab samples for the PCR test, he was referred to Corona Hospital for further treatment.



“The old man was also suffering from heart disease and diabetes,” Niraj Kumar Singh, a doctor at the hospital, was quoted as saying in the report.

Nepal registered 130 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 18,613, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Himalayan nation’s coronavirus death toll stands at 45.

