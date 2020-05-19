Sections
Home / World News / Indian envoy to UK retires after a ‘roller-coaster ride’

Indian envoy to UK retires after a ‘roller-coaster ride’

For 57 years, London waited for another woman high commissioner, and then two come along. Ghanashyam is to be succeeded by Gaitri Issar Kumar, ambassador in Belgium.

Updated: May 19, 2020 04:00 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

India captain Virat Kohli with Ruchi Ghanashyam at a reception for the cricket team in the high commissioner’s residence in Kensington Palace Gardens on June 7, 2019. (HT photo)

Ruchi Ghanashyam, who was only the second woman Indian high commissioner to the UK since independence when she took over in December 2018, has retired and is leaving for home this week after a term she described as a “roller-coaster ride” on Monday.

The first woman to hold the top job in India House was Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, from 1954 to 1961. For 57 years, London waited for another woman high commissioner, and then two come along. Ghanashyam is to be succeeded by Gaitri Issar Kumar, ambassador in Belgium.

Ghanashyam’s short term was busy: General elections were held in India and the UK, besides prolonged debates over Brexit with hopes of a free trade deal with India, and now the coronavirus pandemic that left thousands of Indians stranded in the UK.

Speaking to members of the Indian Journalists Association (established May 1947) by video-link, Ghanashyam said: “There was never a dull moment. We came across many challenges but they could be addressed with the help of our large diaspora”.



The attack on the mission on August 15, 2019, when a large crowd protesting against changes made by New Delhi in the federal structure of Jammu and Kashmir, was a “traumatic experience” for her, when additional police were called to rescue people trapped.

“The situation could have been more traumatic, but we managed to get the Indians who had come to celebrate Independence Day into the building”, she said, recalling events of the day, that snowballed into a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Ghanashyam also made headlines for “jhadu diplomacy”, for taking up the broom and mop to clean sections of the heritage building and the pavement in the Strand that were sullied by eggs and projectiles hurled by protestors on September 3.

It has been possible to deal with the challenge of dealing with thousands of stranded Indians, she said, due to the large diaspora. Many individuals and groups across the UK came forward to arrange their stay and extended medical and other assistance.

“People here have been very welcoming, shows how well the person who holds the office of Indian high commissioner is regarded. There are multiple aspects of our engagement with the UK, but our biggest strength is the large diaspora”, she said.

Ghanashyam’s predecessor, Y K Sinha, was appointed information commissioner in New Delhi after retiring. After a career in diplomacy, Ghanashyam remained diplomatically silent as journalists mentioned the possibility of a new assignment beckoning her back home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Found effective drug combination to cure Covid-19 patients: Bangladeshi doctors
May 19, 2020 04:59 IST
Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on
May 19, 2020 05:00 IST
Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.