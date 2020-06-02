Sections
Home / World News / Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials

Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials

New Delhi on Sunday expelled two junior officials of the Pakistan high commission after they were detained during an operation by Delhi Police and Military Intelligence while trying to obtain classified documents on security installations.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:15 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to declare the two officials persona non grata and to expel them, saying they were detained on “false and unsubstantiated charges”. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)

India rejected Pakistan’s contention that two of its high commission staff were detained on unsubstantiated charges and tortured, people familiar with developments said on Monday that the officials were caught red handed while indulging in spying.

New Delhi on Sunday expelled two junior officials of the Pakistan high commission after they were detained during an operation by the Delhi Police and Military Intelligence while trying to obtain classified documents on security installations.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to declare the two officials persona non grata and to expel them, saying they were detained on “false and unsubstantiated charges”. A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office also contended that the two men were tortured and threatened to “accept false charges” despite identifying themselves as diplomatic staff.

“The assertions of the Pakistan Foreign Office are false. The two officials were caught red handed while indulging in espionage activities,” said one of the people cited above, speaking on condition of anonymity.



“They did not disclose their identity that they were high commission officials. When they were taken into custody and questioned, they confessed to indulging in espionage and also informed that they were high commission officials,” the person added.

The Pakistani mission was immediately informed and the two men were handed over, the person said.

“They were never subjected to any torture. They have also undergone medical examination. Pakistan appears to be making false accusations and possibly creating ground for some tit for tat reaction and torture of Indian officials in Islamabad,” the person cited above said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai on cyclone red alert
Jun 02, 2020 00:18 IST
I don’t think this is the right time for any minister to speak about politics: Aaditya Thackeray
Jun 02, 2020 00:16 IST
States differ on travel, quarantine protocols
Jun 02, 2020 00:16 IST
From rediscovering classics to exploring non-fiction, Chandigarh warms up to book-reading during Covid lockdown
Jun 02, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.