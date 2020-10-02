Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Indian-origin billionaire brothers from UK buy retail giant Asda

Indian-origin billionaire brothers from UK buy retail giant Asda

A consortium of Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital will take a majority stake in Asda, a spokesperson for the brothers and the equity firm said.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:25 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Customers arrive and leave from an Asda supremarket store in Ashford, south east England on October 2. (AFP)

Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, sons of an immigrant from Gujarat who arrived to work in the textile industry, on Friday announced the acquisition of retail giant Asda (valued at £6.8 billion) currently owned by Walmart of the US, marking another success story in the UK’s Indian community.

Based in Blackburn, Zuber Issa, 48, and Mohsin Issa, 49, began small, working on a petrol station in Greater Manchester in 2001, and went on to build a chain of thousands of petrol stations in Europe and the United States as part of their company, EG Group.

Their success story was hailed in a report by FICCI, consultant Grant Thornton and the Indian high commission in February, titled ‘India in the UK: The Diaspora Effect’.

A consortium of Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital will take a majority stake in Asda, a spokesperson for the brothers and the equity firm said. Walmart, which bought Asda in 1999 for £6.7 billion, will retain a minority stake in the chain.

The brothers said: “We believe that our experience with EG Group, including our expertise around convenience and brand partnerships and our successful partnership with TDR Capital, can help to accelerate and execute that growth strategy”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Gurugram: New Covid-19 cases show decline of 23% in a week
Oct 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Dalit woman kills herself after police refuses to lodge FIR on gang-rape
Oct 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim
Oct 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Maharashtra Congress protests against Centre’s new farm laws
Oct 02, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.