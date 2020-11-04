Indian-origin congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi re-elected for US House from Illinois

Sections
Krishnamoorthi, 47, who was born in New Delhi, easily defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party. When last reports came in, he had accounted for nearly 71 per cent of the total votes counted.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to US House of Representatives. (@RajaForCongress)

Indian-origin Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives for the third consecutive term.

Krishnamoorthi, whose parents are from Tamil Nadu, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.

Meanwhile, congressman Ami Bera is seeking his fifth consecutive win from California and Ro Khanna his third term in the House of Representatives from California.



Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is seeking her third consecutive term from Washington state.

Voting in both California and Washington states continues and results are expected to be declared in the wee hours.

Dr Hiral Tipirneni is seeking her third consecutive attempt from the sixth Congressional District of Arizona. Sri Kulkarni from the Democratic Party was giving a tough fight to the Republican Party’s Troy Nehls from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas.

Republican Manga Anantatmula was trailing by nearly 15 percentage points against Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly from the 11th Congressional District of Virginia.

