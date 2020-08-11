Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Indonesia kicks off third phase of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine testing

Indonesia kicks off third phase of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine testing

Indonesia began the third phase of a Covid-19 vaccine trial made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. with a target to begin commercial production in six months.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:48 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

Once the vaccine clears the trials successfully, state-owned PT Bio Farma may begin production from January, President Joko Widodo said. (File photo for representation)

Indonesia began the third phase of a Covid-19 vaccine trial made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. with a target to begin commercial production in six months.

As many as 1,620 volunteers are participating in the trial that began on Tuesday and supervised by the faculty of medicine at Padjadjaran University in Bandung in West Java. Once the vaccine clears the trials successfully, state-owned PT Bio Farma may begin production from January, President Joko Widodo said.

Indonesia is betting on the success of the phase 3-trial, the final stage in the vaccine development, to fully stamp out the pandemic that’s shown little signs of easing. The country has signed up with Sinovac to secure access to a vaccine as its own efforts to develop a deterrent against the pathogen is expected to take longer.

Indonesia is cooperating with multiple partners as the world’s fourth-most populous nation wants to vaccinate all its people, Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, said. A home-grown vaccine, named “red and white vaccine” after the Indonesian flag and based on the strain of coronavirus prevalent in the archipelago, is expected to be ready by middle of 2021, he said.



PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company by market value, has entered into an agreement with South Korea’s Genexine Inc. to organize clinical trials for its GX-19 vaccine. Separately, Bio Farma along with the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology has formed a consortium for vaccine development targeted for commercial production in early 2022.

Bio Farma will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 250 million doses by the end of the year from about 100 million now, the company said last week.

The Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is still grappling with a surge in infections following the easing of partial lockdown rules since the end of May that allowed business activities to resume gradually.

The number of new cases rose by 1,693 in the past 24 hours through Tuesday noon, taking the total to 128,776, official data showed. Fifty-nine more people succumbed to the disease, bringing the total to 5,824, the health ministry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French privacy watchdog opens preliminary investigation into TikTok
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai and all the latest news
Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST
CSK, KKR, Capitals among franchises to carry exclusive net bowlers to UAE
Aug 11, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.