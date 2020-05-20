Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Sections
Updated: May 20, 2020 14:07 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jakarta

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force.

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered.

