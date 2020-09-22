Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine

Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine

A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose “is a reasonable price for a vaccine,” Sue Middleton, president of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Brussels

A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters File Photo)

A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for Covid-19 vaccines. A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose “is a reasonable price for a vaccine,” Sue Middleton, president of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Sep 22, 2020 15:31 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sep 22, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Vidal completes move to Inter from Barcelona
Sep 22, 2020 16:20 IST
Pisaasu 2: Mysskin thanks filmmaker Bala for giving rights to use title
Sep 22, 2020 16:17 IST
IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 released at ibps.in, exam begins on October 3, here’s how to download
Sep 22, 2020 16:11 IST
OPPO F17: Experience a true leather-feel body, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and much more!
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.