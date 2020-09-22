Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters File Photo)

A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for Covid-19 vaccines. A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose “is a reasonable price for a vaccine,” Sue Middleton, president of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.