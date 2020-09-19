Sections
Home / World News / Informed by reporters of Ginsburg’s death, Trump says she was ‘an amazing woman’

Informed by reporters of Ginsburg’s death, Trump says she was ‘an amazing woman’

In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bemidji

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said: “She was an amazing woman.”

“She led an amazing life,” Trump said.

In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday.

