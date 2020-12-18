Sections
Instagram app crashes worry Android users

The online photo-sharing and social networking service, according to website Downdetector.com, has been facing problems since 4:00 PM (IST) and several users on Twitter are currently tweeting that the services have not been restored completely.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen. (REUTERS)

Several Android users on Friday evening faced issues with the Instagram app as the app crashed on being launched. Many users reported the issue on social media app Twitter and hashtag #Instagramdown trended on Twitter following reports of the apps crashing.

Users on Android are seeing this ‘Instagram has stopped working’ or similar messages upon scrolling through the ‘News Feed’ feature on Instagram for a few moments.

A screenshot taken from an Android user.

Users on Twitter were spotted citing their issues and posting similar screenshots of the Instagram app crashing on their phones.



Several Instagram users also posted memes and GIFs with the hashtags #instagramdown, #instacrash to let know of their plight.

The outage comes after several Android users worldwide reported crashes while using Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, Google Maps etc on December 14 when almost all of Google’s services went down. Gmail users faced similar crashes on December 15 and December 16.

Instagram has not officially stated the reason for the crash and is yet to make a statement on the issue faced by Android users.

