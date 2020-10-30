Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Instagram pauses ‘recent’ search listings on US site to stop fake election news

Instagram pauses ‘recent’ search listings on US site to stop fake election news

This is being done in order to curb the spread of misinformation before the Novemeber 3 presidential election.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the “Recent” tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter. (File photo) (REUTERS)

Facebook Inc’s Instagram said on Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform for US users to prevent the spread of misinformation around the November 3 presidential election.

“We’re doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election,” the statement added. Instagram’s “Recent” tab arranges hashtags in chronological order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform. The development comes as social media companies face increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the November 3 vote.

Earlier this month, Twitter Inc said it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the US election process or implementation of election results, including through violence. Twitter has recently announced several temporary steps to slow amplification of content: for example, from October 20 to at least the end of the US election week, global users pressing “retweet” will be directed first to the “quote tweet” button to encourage people to add their own commentary.

Twitter said it will also stop surfacing trending topics without added context. Its decision to hit the brakes on automated recommendations contrasts with the approach at Facebook, which has previously boosted promotion of its groups product. Separately on Thursday, Facebook acknowledged that a technical error in its systems caused a number of ads from the Republican and Democratic parties to be improperly paused.

It was the result of a policy change Facebook announced last month to block new political ads in the week prior to the elections. Facebook said it has made updates to enable the affected ads to run.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
Oct 30, 2020 13:28 IST
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Oct 30, 2020 09:22 IST
J&K: BJP seeks security after killing of 3 workers in Kulgam
Oct 30, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

Sukhwinder Singh on the fake views controversy: I can’t do this
Oct 30, 2020 13:26 IST
Rasika Dugal: I hope the numbers on OTT never get revealed
Oct 30, 2020 13:26 IST
Vikram Bhatt: Bollywood rocked with many scandals in past
Oct 30, 2020 13:21 IST
Kareena, aunt Neetu share throwback pics on Ritu Nanda’s birth anniversary
Oct 30, 2020 13:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.