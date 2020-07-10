Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Intense outbreaks of new coronavirus can still be brought under control: WHO chief

Intense outbreaks of new coronavirus can still be brought under control: WHO chief

“There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:21 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Geneva

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. (REUTERS)

Intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, lamenting that global case numbers had more than doubled in the past six weeks.

“There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Tedros, that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Probe illegal appointment of professional adviser by Randhawa: SAD
Jul 10, 2020 23:15 IST
MULTANI DISAPPEARANCE CASE: Being lured by Pinki at Chahal’s behest to depose against Saini: UT ex-cops
Jul 10, 2020 23:12 IST
Brazen disregard for safety norms marks the 1st day of lockdown in West Bengal
Jul 10, 2020 23:12 IST
Record 755 new Covid-19 cases push Odisha’s tally near 12k, state to add 2,000 beds
Jul 10, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.