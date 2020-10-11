Sections
International flights: These countries are welcoming foreigners from October 12

British Airways will start its London-Lahore flights from October 12. At present, British Airways flies between London and Islamabad.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

British Airways will start Heathrow to Lahore direct flights from October 12. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

Resuming international flights remains one of the most contentious issues in reopening as several countries across the world are going through a second wave of Covid-19 infections, and opening airports to foreigners is being seen as a major reason.

Most of the countries have resumed international flights in a staggered manner but these central and south American countries have so far not allowed international flights since March.

Panama: Panama will welcome international tourists from October 12. A negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen test from within 48 hours will be required to get an exemption from quarantine. On March 23, Panama suspended all international passenger flights.

Argentina: Argentina is likely to resume international flights from October 12, or a few days later, but by mid October, the government has said. This South American nations has been observing one of the most stringent lockdowns.



Guyana: This South American country will resume international flights from October 12.

Global airlines body International Air Transport Association has recently predicted that the global airline industry will burn through USD 77 billion in cash during the second half of 2020 despite the resumption of flight services. “The cash drain continued during the summer months, with airlines expected to go through an additional USD 77 billion of their cash during the second half of this year and a further USD 60-70 billion in 2021. The industry is not expected to turn cash positive until 2022,” it said.

The aviation sector in India has also been significantly impacted due to the pandemic. In July, the country’s largest airline IndiGo declared a net loss of Rs 2,884.3 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21.

(With agency inputs)

