Intruder carrying multiple weapons arrested near Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Ottawa home

A police officer stands near a damaged gate at Rideau Hall, the property where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives, after an armed man rammed the gate with a pickup truck to gain access to the grounds in Ottawa on Thursday. (Reuters Photo)

An armed man, who intruded into grounds in the vicinity of the residences of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette in Ottawa, was arrested on Thursday. He has been identified as a reservist with the country’s armed forces.

Investigators have yet to attribute a motive for the incursion or name the person who is believed to a Canadian Ranger, which is tasked with patrolling the country’s vast Arctic north. While he is believed to be carrying multiple weapons, the outlet Global News citing anonymous sources in the police reported he told law enforcement he never intended to hurt anyone but wanted to express “frustration” to Trudeau over losing his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic and complain about the government’s benefit scheme.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP stated that neither Trudeau nor Payette were present at the site at the time of the incident. The RCMP said the intrusion occurred early on Thursday morning as the man’s vehicle breached the main pedestrian entrance to 1 Sussex Drive, where it was “disabled on impact”. He then proceeded on foot to a greenhouse in the Rideau Hall area where he was “rapidly contained” by patrolling RCMP officers. He was apprehended without any incident and brought into police custody for questioning. As the episode was unfolding, the RCMP’s National Division Emergency Response Team was also called in.

“We can confirm that the individual arrested by the RCMP is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. The RCMP is collaborating closely with the Canadian Armed Forces,” the RCMP statement said. The outlet CBC News reported that the suspect was carrying a note, though its contents have not been made public yet. He is believed to have driven in from the province of Manitoba to the Canadian capital.

Rideau Hall is the official residence of the Governor General, while the greenhouse where the suspect was arrested is close to Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau and his family reside.

Payette tweeted her thanks to the RCMP for “quickly resolving the situation” adding that all staff on site were safe.