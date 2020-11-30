Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist

Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist

State TV broadcast the ceremony showing the casket of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Officials, including Defense Minister Gen Amir Hatami, attended the ceremony.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Tehran

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the Imam Khomeini's Shrine in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)

Iran has begun a funeral for a recently killed scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s.

State TV broadcast the ceremony Monday showing the casket of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

An honour guard carried it to a podium where reciters read the Quran and other religious verses in an outdoor area of the Defense Ministry in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Officials, including Defense Minister Gen Amir Hatami, attended the ceremony, sitting apart from each other and wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more | Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran

Fakhrizadeh was killed in a military-style ambush Friday on the outskirts of Tehran, which reportedly saw a truck bomb explode and gunmen open fire on the scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has declined to comment on the killing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

’Wouldn’t mind him being injured for long’, Rahul jokes on Warner’s injury
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
United’s De Gea a doubt for Champions League game against PSG
Nov 30, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.