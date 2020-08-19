Sections
Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops

On Monday, media reports said US intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 05:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tehran

US troops wait for their helicopter flight at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target US forces and allies in Afghanistan.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims “entirely false” and said the US tries to hide its “miscalculations” in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.

Iran sees the US forces’ presence in neighbouring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat on its doorstep and routinely calls for their departure.



