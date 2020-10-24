Sections
Iran denounces US brokered Sudan-Israel deal as 'phony', secured by 'ransom'

Iran denounces US brokered Sudan-Israel deal as ‘phony’, secured by ‘ransom’

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians,then you’ll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist,” Iran’s Foreign ministry tweeted

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:58 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the ‘terrorism’ blacklist is as “phony” as the US fight against terrorism (VIA REUTERES)

The US brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties is “phony” and was secured by a “ransom”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you’ll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist,” the ministry tweeted. “Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful.”

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalise relations in an accord engineered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

