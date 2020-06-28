Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Iran experiencing toughest year due to US sanctions, Covid-19: Prez Rouhani

Iran experiencing toughest year due to US sanctions, Covid-19: Prez Rouhani

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:39 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dubai

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”. (Reuters file photo)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of US sanctions coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran’s rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the US dollar.

Also read: Iran’s central bank injects cash to stabilise currency market, says bank governor

“It’s been the most difficult year due to the enemy’s economic pressure and the pandemic,” Rouhani said in a televised speech. 

“The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased ... and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country.”



Iran has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths since restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted from mid-April. The death toll has recently topped 100 a day for the first time in two months.

More than 220,000 cases have been confirmed, and over 10,000 deaths.

Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in “gathering places” that are deemed “red spots”.

Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Children more resilient against Covid-19: Lancet study
Jun 28, 2020 15:39 IST
If I am seen as weak link, it will work to my advantage: Alzarri Joseph
Jun 28, 2020 15:39 IST
Ranveer shares posters as Simmba set for post lockdown Aus, Fiji release
Jun 28, 2020 15:37 IST
China top lawmakers discussed Hong Kong security law: Report
Jun 28, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.