Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iran minister Javad Zarif accuses US of fabricating war pretext

Iran minister Javad Zarif accuses US of fabricating war pretext

He vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:07 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tehran

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to mediapersons. (via REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States on Thursday of trying to fabricate a pretext for attacking Iran, and vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

“(President) @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region. Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Iran doesn’t seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests”, he wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent
ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti
by HT Correspondent
CBSE board exams 2021 to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15: Education Minister
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
by Avinash Kumar

latest news

Watch LIVE celebration of NYE at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, travel advisory here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Pakistan’s relations with India remain stationary; with China it has consolidated; there is an uptick with the US
by T C A Raghavan
Shilpa’s son Viaan turns photographer as she soaks up ‘last sunset’ of 2020
by HT Entertainment Desk
In memoriam: Remembering sports persons who passed away in 2020
by Dhiman Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.