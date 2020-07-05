Sections
Iran registers 163 deaths due to Covid-19 in 24 hours

Iran has registered over 163 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus related toll to 11,571 in the country, said Health Minister spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:43 IST

By Asian News International, Tehran Iran

Iranians wearing protective masks walk along a street near the artificial Chitgar lake in the capital Tehran, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis on July 3, 2020. (AFP photo)

The country has registered over 2,560 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours and the total count of positive cases has risen to 2,40,438, Sputnik reported.

In Iran, 201,330 Covid-19 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

