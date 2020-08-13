Sections
Iran’s coronavirus death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike

Iran recorded 174 deaths from coronavirus and 2,625 new cases on Thursday to take its death toll to more than 19,000 and total cases to 336,324, the Health Ministry said.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Dubai

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East. (Reuters file photo)

“In the past 24 hours 2,625 new cases have been recorded,” ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East.

