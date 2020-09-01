Sections
Home / World News / Iran’s Khamenei says Israel deal ‘betrayal’ of Islamic world by UAE

Iran’s Khamenei says Israel deal ‘betrayal’ of Islamic world by UAE

Iranian authorities have harshly criticised the US- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran’s longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever ... I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Also read: In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties



Iranian authorities have harshly criticised the US- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran’s longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.



Israel and the UAE expect economic benefits from the deal, the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, which was forged largely through shared fears of Iran. It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 14:48 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death ‘heavy loss’ to ties, says China
Sep 01, 2020 15:46 IST

latest news

China in 70 years has not occupied an inch of foreign land: Beijing
Sep 01, 2020 16:23 IST
Centre’s probe into scholarship scam attack on federal structure, says Punjab CM
Sep 01, 2020 16:21 IST
Varun Dhawan aces this look as The Rock Dwayne Johnson, watch
Sep 01, 2020 16:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units
Sep 01, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.