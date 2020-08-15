Sections
Home / World News / Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

The UAE-Israel agreement announced on Thursday, which US president Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Reuters

Rouhani warned the UAE against allowing Israel a “foothold in the region”. (Reuters File Photo )

The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a speech furiously condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.

The Iranian hardline daily Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said “the UAE has turned itself into a legitimate target for the resistance”, according to its website.

The UAE-Israel agreement announced on Thursday, which US president Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

In his televised speech, Rouhani warned the UAE against allowing Israel a “foothold in the region”.



“They (the UAE) better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realise this and abandon this wrong path,” Rouhani said without elaborating.

In a front-page comment, the newspaper Kayhan said: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people ..., will turn this small, rich country which is heavily dependent on security into a ‘legitimate and easy target’ for the resistance.”

Iran often refers to militant forces and regional countries opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.

Rouhani said the deal seemed aimed at ensuring that Trump wins another term in the US presidential election in November and referred to the fact that it was announced in Washington.

“Why then did it happen now? If it weren’t a wrong deal, why was it then announced in a third country, in America? So a gentleman in Washington wins votes, you betray your country, your people, Muslims and the Arab world?”

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement the UAE-Israel deal would “accelerate the process of the destruction of the child-killing Zionist regime (Israel)”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
Aug 15, 2020 21:37 IST
5 bold decisions of Dhoni that shocked everyone but won India matches
Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST
CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Postal service warns states of delays to mail-in ballots for US election 2020
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.