Sections
Home / World News / Iran says forgetful operator helped trigger Ukraine jet crash

Iran says forgetful operator helped trigger Ukraine jet crash

Iran said it mistakenly shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after take-off, killing all 176 aboard. Decoding of the jet’s black boxes is expected to start July 20.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 06:49 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A woman places flowers at a memorial for the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine. (REUTERS)

An Iranian air defense unit that “forgot” to adjust its radar system triggered a chain of communication and human errors that led to the deadly downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in January, according to a report from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.

Iran said it mistakenly shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after take-off, killing all 176 aboard. Decoding of the jet’s black boxes is expected to start July 20.

The plane was downed by two missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, from an air defense unit that mistook the jet for a cruise missile. An operator had forgotten to re-adjust the north direction on the radar system after moving to a new position, an error that contributed to misreading the radar’s data, according to the report published on CAO’s website on Saturday.

“The operator of the air defense system launched a missile at what it had detected as a hostile target without response from the command center,” CAO said in the report, adding that an unnamed person took action independently and without authorization from superiors.



The incident took place hours after Iran’s defense systems were put on high alert following the country’s missile attack on a US air base in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of a top Iranian general by the order of President Donald Trump.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, authorities said in June without giving details.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Memories Of Holidays Past…
Jul 12, 2020 07:19 IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra leaves Patiala camp
Jul 12, 2020 07:15 IST
Ranbir and Neetu do not have the coronavirus, confirms Riddhima Kapoor
Jul 12, 2020 07:13 IST
Uttarakhand’s Kashipur imposes 48-hour complete lockdown after 32 Covid-19 cases in a day
Jul 12, 2020 07:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.