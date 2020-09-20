Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Iran says it can set fire to all US bases in region at once

Iran says it can set fire to all US bases in region at once

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the US army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:50 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country is capable of setting fire to all US bases in the Persian Gulf “at once”, according to an interview on state TV.

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the US army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 07:47 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Sep 20, 2020 04:59 IST
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Sep 20, 2020 06:06 IST

latest news

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: In pursuit of a small waist
Sep 20, 2020 07:47 IST
Music: And, it’s a rap with these three unsung heroes!
Sep 20, 2020 07:46 IST
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 07:47 IST
Sunil Gavaskar names player who could become ‘India’s future captain’
Sep 20, 2020 07:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.