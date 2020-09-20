Iran says it can set fire to all US bases in region at once

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country is capable of setting fire to all US bases in the Persian Gulf “at once”, according to an interview on state TV.

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the US army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

