Iran to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from US philanthropists in three weeks

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” Iran’s Red Crescent Society director, Karim Hemmati, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:34 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country ( REUTERS)

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said it’ll take delivery of a batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE within three weeks.

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” the organization’s director, Karim Hemmati, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. It didn’t provide further details.

In an earlier statement, Hemmati said his organization was in talks for 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country.

