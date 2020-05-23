Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites as Covid lockdown restrictions ease

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites as Covid lockdown restrictions ease

Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:10 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dubai

According to health ministry figures, more than than 7,000 have so far died from the pandemic in Iran and more than 130,000 have been infected. (Reuters file photo)

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

Holy shrines — some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran - will reopen Monday.

Rouhani had said last week that the shrines would open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. Some areas of the shrines such as narrow corridors will stay shut.



All workers in the country will return to work next Saturday.

“We can say we have passed the three stages regarding the coronavirus,” Rouhani said.

The fourth phase is containment in 10 of Iran’s 31 provinces, where the situation is better and screening will intensify while infected patients will be separated from the rest of the population.

The president said last week that restaurants would reopen after Ramadan and sports activities would resume without spectators. Universities, but not medical schools, will reopen on June 6.

Rouhani said on Saturday that 88 percent of the fatalities from Covid-19 in Iran were victims with underlying illnesses.

According to health ministry figures, more than than 7,000 have so far died from the pandemic in Iran and more than 130,000 have been infected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Fan theory offers clues
May 23, 2020 14:24 IST
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta took the stage at IIFA
May 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
May 23, 2020 14:21 IST
Pharma dept warns against profiteering and hoarding of N-95 masks
May 23, 2020 14:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.