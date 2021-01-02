Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iran warns US it will act decisively against any aggression

Iran warns US it will act decisively against any aggression

President-elect Joe Biden has said he wants to save that accord and end the standoff with Iran, but Trump has continued to level threats at Tehran.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:09 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Iranian officials and military commanders have repeatedly vowed to seek revenge for the strike for as long as US forces are scattered across the Middle East. (Reuters File Photo )

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country is ready to match any aggression by the US with decisive and firm blows as Iranians mark the first anniversary of the assassination of a top general.

“Any action by the enemy against us will be answered with reciprocal blows, decisively and firmly,” Major General Hossein Salami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“It’s been shown many times that we’ve never eschewed any of the enemy’s threats or aggressions and we won’t ignore them,” he added.

The comments come on the first anniversary of the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Iranians are marking the death on Saturday, Jan. 2, this year, the corresponding date in the Persian calendar.



Iranian officials and military commanders have repeatedly vowed to seek revenge for the strike for as long as US forces are scattered across the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to target Soleimani pushed the countries to the brink of war, capping a security crisis in the Persian Gulf that started when Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he wants to save that accord and end the standoff with Iran, but Trump has continued to level threats at Tehran. Earlier this week, Washington deployed two B-52 bomber planes to the Persian Gulf in a show of force.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Indian expat in UAE bags Guinness World Record with giant greeting card
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kerala: 37 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
DDA’s new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 crore
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin’s efficacy, price: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.