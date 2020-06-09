Sections
Home / World News / Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing

Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing

On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tehran

An Iranian man holds a picture of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani, during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran. (REUTERS)

An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of Iran’s slain top commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.

On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

“Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for CIA and Mossad has been sentenced to death. He gave the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised news conference.

Following Soleimani’s killing Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base where US forces were stationed on Jan. 8. No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but hundreds were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

People ‘starving’ in North Korea, 10 mn need humanitarian aid: UN Expert
Jun 09, 2020 15:29 IST
Kangana plays theme track of 1970 classic Love Story on piano, watch
Jun 09, 2020 15:26 IST
Fossil of 2 million year-old rare frog species found in Argentina
Jun 09, 2020 15:23 IST
WHO head urges world not to drop guard as pandemic still growing
Jun 09, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.