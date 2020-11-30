Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iranian scientist was killed remotely, says security official

Iranian scientist was killed remotely, says security official

State-run Press TV reported on Monday that “the remains” of a weapon collected from the site “bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.” It cited an unidentified person and didn’t provide any evidence to back up the claim.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:48 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. (VIA REUTERS)

Israel assassinated a top Iranian nuclear scientist with a remotely controlled device, the head of Iran’s national security council said on Monday, appearing to contradict earlier official accounts of a roadside ambush.

“The enemy used a completely new, professional and specialized method and technique,” said Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The operation was very complex and used electronic devices, and no one was present at the scene.”

Officials had originally said that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a veteran scientist who worked on nuclear and defense projects, was killed outside Tehran on Friday in a bomb and gun attack.

State-run Press TV reported on Monday that “the remains” of a weapon collected from the site “bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.” It cited an unidentified person and didn’t provide any evidence to back up the claim.

Fakhrizadeh was buried in northern Tehran on Monday next to the grave of Majid Shahriari, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in a 2010 operation Iran also blamed on Israel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.