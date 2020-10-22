Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Iranian woman arrested for cycling without hijab, accused of ‘insulting’ Islamic veil

Iranian woman arrested for cycling without hijab, accused of ‘insulting’ Islamic veil

A video of the woman cycling without her veil went viral on social media. Under Iran’s Islamic law, women must wear a hijab that covers their head and neck and conceals their hair.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screen grab of the viral video (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Authorities in Iran have arrested a woman for ‘insulting the Islamic Hijab,’ after a video of her cycling without a veil went viral on social media, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) has reported.

“A person who had recently violated norms and insulted the Islamic veil in this region, has been arrested,” Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Najafabad governor Mojatabai Raei as saying.

Raei further said the woman’s ‘motive’ for committing this action is being investigated. He, however, did not disclose her identity. “The residents of this city are holding a protest rally today after the unprecedented violation of norms,” the governor added.

The incident took place in the city of Najafabad. In the video, which was shot with a mobile phone, the woman is seen cycling in front of a mosque. She can also be seen repeatedly raising her right hand in the air.



IRNA further said the video of the woman, showing her ‘riding her bike without a veil in the main square’ and ‘in front of a big mosque,’ had triggered protests from residents and clerics in Najafabad.

Under Iran’s Islamic law, which has been in force there since the 1979 revolution, women must wear a hijab that covers their head and neck and conceals their hair.

However, in recent times, Iranian women have challenged this decree by allowing their veils to reveal more hair, especially in the capital Tehran and other major cities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.