Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iraq devalues currency by record against dollar as economy wilts

Iraq devalues currency by record against dollar as economy wilts

The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:33 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May, has warned that the government will struggle to pay civil servants without raising more debt. (AP)

Iraq devalued its currency by about 20% against the dollar, the biggest cut on record, as the cash-strapped government faces an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and crude-production cuts.

The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement. That’s from about 1,190 previously. Dollars will be resold to local banks at 1,460 dinar apiece.

The embattled nation’s central bank is taking the steps to avoid depleting its foreign-currency reserves, with the government last month seeking upfront payments in exchange for a long-term crude-supply contract.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May, has warned that the government will struggle to pay civil servants without raising more debt.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal to lead farmers’ march, quits 3 Parliament panels
by HT Correspondent
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
by HT Correspondent

latest news

North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
by HT Correspondent
E Palaniswami launches Tamil Nadu poll campaign from Salem
by Divya Chandrababu
Boy organises ‘rave’ at school, gets busted. But, people are impressed
by Trisha Sengupta
Suarez nets double as Atletico go clear at the top
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.