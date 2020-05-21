Iraqi intelligence captures potential successor of al-Baghdadi: Report

Sections
The latest raid that led to the capture and arrest of al-Qirdash comes a month after Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq’s former intelligence chief, became the country’s prime minister.

Updated: May 21, 2020 08:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Baghdad

Terrorist group Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s potential successor. (via REUTERS)

Iraqi intelligence has arrested Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the potential successor of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former leader of the dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS, according to multiple reports.

“Today, the terrorist named Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, the candidate to succeed the criminal al-Baghdadi, was arrested. [The arrest] came after accurate intelligence,” the statement from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service read, according to a report in Al-Arabiya.

The latest raid that led to the capture and arrest of al-Qirdash comes a month after Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq’s former intelligence chief, became the country’s prime minister, reported the outlet.

Baghdadi was killed in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria in an operation by the US in October last year.



The Islamic State had last year confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, days after US President Donald Trump said that the terrorist blew himself up during a raid by the American military.

