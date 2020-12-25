Sections
Ireland approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30

“Delighted to report that I have just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland. The first delivery will be St Stephen’s Day, first vaccinations December 30,” health minister Stephen Donnelly said on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Dublin

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters)

Ireland has approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, with first delivery expected as early as December 26, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Friday, adding that the vaccination campaign will start next Wednesday.

“Delighted to report that I have just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland. The first delivery will be St Stephen’s Day, first vaccinations December 30,” Donnelly said on Twitter.

Saint Stephen’s Day is celebrated on December 26.

On Tuesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced new restrictions that took effect on Thursday and will last through January 12, which will include shutting down restaurants, pubs, museums, galleries and libraries, while gyms and pools will be opened only for individual training. Movement between the Irish counties will be banned after Saturday.

