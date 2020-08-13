Irish PM sees ‘landing zone’ for Brexit deal after meeting UK’s Johnson

Sections
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Micheal Martin. (Reuters)

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a “landing zone” to reach a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Martin, speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said they had agreed on the absolute necessity for a tariff and quota-free trade agreement between Britain and the European Union.

“It seems to me that there is a landing zone if that will is there on both sides, and I think it is,” said Martin, who became prime minister in June.

“My own gut instinct is that there is a shared understanding that we don’t need another shock to the economic system that a sub-optimal trade agreement would give alongside of the enormous shock of Covid,” he told reporters in Belfast.



