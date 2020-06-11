Sections
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?



Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

A boy swimming in the river Yamuna near Geeta Colony on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Is it safe to swim at a beach or pool during the coronavirus pandemic? Health officials say it can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes Covid-19 can spread from person to person in water in pools, hot tubs, oceans or lakes.

Pool disinfectants like chlorine should also kill the virus, providing another layer of protection.

But crowds still pose a risk. That’s why communities that are reopening pools and beaches are instituting temporary rules limiting capacity and requiring facial masks.



Health authorities say people heading to the beach or pool this summer should follow the same advice for anyone in public: stay at least six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a facial covering around others, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

