Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Islamabad summons India’s chargé d’affaires after UNMO vehicle targeted along LoC

Islamabad summons India’s chargé d’affaires after UNMO vehicle targeted along LoC

The FO said that the UN Observers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of ceasefire violations when their vehicle was targeted.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Islamabad

Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar had tweeted photos of a UN vehicle with apparent damage to its windows and chassis, and contended the SUV was the target of “unprovoked fire” in Chirikot sector of the LoC. (Photo @OfficialDGISPR)

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a protest after a United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) vehicle was targeted in the country’s Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office (FO) here a day after the Pakistan Army accused the Indian Army of “deliberately” targeting the UNMO, an allegation dismissed by India as completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

The FO said that the UN Observers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of ceasefire violations when their vehicle was targeted.

While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs remained unharmed, it said.



Military sources in New Delhi have rejected the allegation, saying reports of targeting the UN vehicle are not true.

Meanwhile in New York, United Nations Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, commenting on the incident on Friday, said: “I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident”.

Official sources in New Delhi have said the reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on the UN vehicle by Indian troops along the LoC are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday.

Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control. PTI SH CPS AKJ CPS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
by HT Correspondent
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

BJP members hold one-day fast on SYL Canal issue
by HT Correspondent
Duo arrested, phones worth Rs 50 lakh recovered
by HT Correspondent
Vij stable but still in ICU
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: Weekly test positivity rate down to 4.2%
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.