Islamabad summons India’s chargé d’affaires after UNMO vehicle targeted along LoC

Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar had tweeted photos of a UN vehicle with apparent damage to its windows and chassis, and contended the SUV was the target of “unprovoked fire” in Chirikot sector of the LoC. (Photo @OfficialDGISPR)

Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a protest after a United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) vehicle was targeted in the country’s Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office (FO) here a day after the Pakistan Army accused the Indian Army of “deliberately” targeting the UNMO, an allegation dismissed by India as completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

The FO said that the UN Observers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of ceasefire violations when their vehicle was targeted.

While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs remained unharmed, it said.

Military sources in New Delhi have rejected the allegation, saying reports of targeting the UN vehicle are not true.

Meanwhile in New York, United Nations Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, commenting on the incident on Friday, said: “I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident”.

Official sources in New Delhi have said the reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on the UN vehicle by Indian troops along the LoC are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.

The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday.

Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control. PTI SH CPS AKJ CPS